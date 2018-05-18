Field went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs to help the Rays to a 7-1 victory over the Angels on Thursday.

Rays manager Kevin Cash has said that Field will see an increase in playing time with Carlos Gomez (groin) on the disabled list and the 26-year-old delivered in his first start since that announcement with this three-hit effort that also included his third long ball of the season. He only has 53 at-bats so it's still early to be reading too much into it, but Field's slash line is a currently an impressive .302/.339/.528, so it's worth keeping tabs on whether he can keep this up, especially since he figures to keep seeing regular at-bats as long as Gomez is on the shelf.