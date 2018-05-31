Rays' Johnny Field: Launches fifth homer Wednesday
Field went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring double and a solo home run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.
Field opened the game in center before shifting to right field after Mallex Smith entered the game. The 26-year-old blasted a 425-foot shot to left in the eighth that extended the Rays' lead to 5-0 and served as his fourth homer of May. Field's average (.264) and slugging percentage (.484) over 96 plate appearances are both solid, but he still finds himself in a platoon situation in left field with Rob Refsnyder at the moment.
