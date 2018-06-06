Field will play left field and bat atop the Rays' order against Washington on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Field has started eight straight games and will get his first look at the top spot in Tampa Bay's batting order after going 7-for-30 (.233 average) with two home runs and three RBI over that span. It remains to be seen whether Field will have an extended look at the leadoff spot, but if he does, the outfielder will need to cut down on his strikeouts, as he's accumulated 13 of them during that eight-game spell.