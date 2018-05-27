Field is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

Field's path to an everyday role seemed to have opened up after Denard Span was traded to the Mariners on Friday, but the rookie will instead find himself on the bench for a second straight day. In addition to the Rays bringing back Carlos Gomez from the disabled list Saturday, an untimely 0-for-11 slump over the past three games has also contributed to Field's demise. The Rays will roll with Rob Refsnyder and Gomez in the starting lineup Sunday, and it appears the duo has emerged as manager Kevin Cash's preferred options in left and right field, respectively.