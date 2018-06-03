Rays' Johnny Field: Making seventh straight start
Field will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Carlos Gomez's return from the disabled list a week earlier looked like it might block Field's path to regular starts, but it has instead been Rob Refsnyder who has seen his opportunities take a hit. The primary reason for that has been Field's continued excellence at the dish, with the rookie having gone deep twice in his last four games to prop his OPS up to .770 for the season. Field will make his seventh start in a row Sunday and looks to be the clear top option in left field so long as his production doesn't take a dramatic turn for the worse.
