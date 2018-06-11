Field went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday.

Field has already generated three multi-hit efforts over the first eight games of June, a span during which he's also driven in four runs. The 26-year-old outfielder has been putting good wood on the ball during the new month as well, rapping out four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run) and generating a 35.7 percent hard contact rate.