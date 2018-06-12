Rays' Johnny Field: Remains on bench Tuesday
Field is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Tuesday's absence, Field will find himself on the bench for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Rob Refsnyder, who is hitting .192/.337/.315 on the season, will once again start in left field his stead. Field is hitting .256/.285/.464 through 39 games this season.
