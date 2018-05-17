According to manager Kevin Cash, Field will see more playing time during Carlos Gomez's stint on the disabled list with a groin strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old has held his own over his first 49 big-league plate appearances, slashing a solid .289/.333/.489 with five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) and four RBI. Field is expected to split time with Rob Refsnyder in Gomez's right field spot during the latter's absence, although Field's considerably superior offensive numbers could afford him the larger side of the platoon.