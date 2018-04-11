Rays' Johnny Field: Will join big club Friday
Field will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Field will serve as additional outfield depth during his time with the Rays. The 26-year-old hit a respectable .261/.303/.425 with 12 homers and 12 steals across 111 games with Durham last season. He's not on the 40-man roster yet, so the Rays will need to make a corresponding roster move before selecting his contract.
