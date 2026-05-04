Aranda went 4-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

All four of Aranda's hits were singles, including the walk-off winner in the 10th inning, and all eight of Tampa Bay's hits as a team Sunday were singles. It was Aranda's first career four-hit game, and he's now slashing .252/.352/.462 with seven home runs, 28 RBI, 17 runs scored and a 19:35 BB:K across 142 plate appearances this season.