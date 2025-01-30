The Rays signed Hernandez to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hernandez, 28, posted a 5.40 ERA and 39:28 K:BB over 43.1 innings between the Rangers and Mariners last season. He will compete for a bullpen job this spring but is likely ticketed for Triple-A Durham.
