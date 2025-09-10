DeLuca suffered a right quad strain during a rehab game at Triple-A Durham and will miss the remainder of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Injuries to DeLuca's shoulder and hamstring have limited him to just 20 games in the majors this season, during which he slashed .333/.356/.456 with four RBI, five runs scored and six stolen bases. Now dealing with a quad injury, the Rays will shut the 27-year-old down for the year and pivot to getting him ready for the start of the 2026 campaign.