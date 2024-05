DeLuca went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's win over the White Sox.

DeLuca opened the game's scoring with a two-RBI single off Mike Clevinger in the second inning. However, the outfielder's evening wasn't over as he launched a 401-foot, two-run homer later in the game for his first as a Ray. DeLuca has enjoyed a hot start to his time in Tampa Bay, hitting .333 (5-for-15) with 10 RBI in 16 plate appearances since being activated from the injured list May 3.