Venters (hamstring) will return from the disabled list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Venters missed just over a month on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. After successfully making two rehab appearances, he'll return to the Rays' bullpen. The 33-year-old lefty has pitched in 21 games this season for the big club, posting a 3.95 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 13.2 innings.

