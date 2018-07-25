Rays' Jonny Venters: Activated from DL
Venters (hamstring) will return from the disabled list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Venters missed just over a month on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. After successfully making two rehab appearances, he'll return to the Rays' bullpen. The 33-year-old lefty has pitched in 21 games this season for the big club, posting a 3.95 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 13.2 innings.
