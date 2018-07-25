Venters (hamstring) started High-A Charlotte's win over Florida on Tuesday, allowing two hits over a scoreless opening frame while also recording three strikeouts.

After a pair of rainouts Saturday and Monday, Venters finally was able to log his second rehab appearance. The veteran southpaw did scuffle a bit while throwing 26 pitches through his one inning, but he ultimately powered through by striking out the side. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Venters could be activated as soon as Wednesday.