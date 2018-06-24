Rays' Jonny Venters: Exits with hamstring strain
Venters left Sunday's game against the Yankees with a right hamstring strain, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
He gave up one hit and didn't record any outs while pitching in the 12th inning -- the Rays ended up winning 7-6 in 12 frames. Injuries have been a huge part of Venters' career, and it seems like he may be headed back to the disabled list.
