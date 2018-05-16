Venters (1-0) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Royals on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout while recording his first big-league win since 2012.

It was the latest momentous step in Venters' long journey back from multiple Tommy John surgeries, and an extension of the stellar body of work he's put together thus far in 2018. The 33-year-old left-hander's ERA and WHIP are down to 1.42 and 0.63, respectively, and he's impressively kept the ball down by generating 16 grounders on the 20 batted balls he's allowed.