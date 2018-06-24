Venters (hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

The oft-injured reliever left Sunday's game with a right hamstring strain, so this roster move does not come as a surprise. He has a 3.95 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13.2 innings this season. Consider him out indefinitely.

