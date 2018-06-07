Venters (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks while recording just one out (via strikeout).

Venters, the latest Rays reliever to get the ball for a "bullpen day" start, struggled mightily in this one. He allowed five of the first six batters he faced to reach base -- highlighted by a pair of run-producing doubles -- before giving way to Ryan Yarbrough with runners on second and third and the Rays down 3-0. Yarbrough would allow both inherited runners to score. The brutal outing caused the southpaw's ERA to jump from 0.87 to 5.06. Venters is likely to serve primarily as a reliever moving forward, though it's possible he could be called upon again for a spot start.