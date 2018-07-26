Rays' Jonny Venters: Nabs hold in DL return
Venters recorded his fifth hold in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced.
Venters was activated from the disabled list earlier in the day and put right to work. The southpaw was brought in specifically to face the same-handed Greg Bird, after which he was pulled for Sergio Romo, who played third base for that first out before returning to the mound. Venters is apparently fully recovered from the hamstring strain that sidelined him, and he's now generated seven consecutive scoreless appearances overall.
