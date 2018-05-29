Rays' Jonny Venters: Picks up one-out save
Venters recorded the final out for his first save in Monday's extra-innings contest against the Athletics.
It wasn't easy, as Venters endured a tense seven-pitch at-bat to strike out Matt Olson swinging to strand the tying run at first base and close out the 13-inning affair. Venters continues to be fantastic out of the Rays bullpen, as he has allowed just one run in 11 outings and has surrendered just four hits in 8.2 innings pitched.
