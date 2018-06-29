Venters (hamstring) played catch Friday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

He was reportedly looking "spry" so it sounds like he could return from the disabled list in early-to-mid July. Venters had a 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 13.2 innings prior to tweaking his hamstring on June 24.

