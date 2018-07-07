Rays' Jonny Venters: Post-All-Star-break rehab assignment on tap
Venters (hamstring) isn't expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment until after the All-Star break, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Venters has been on the disabled list since June 24, the day he exited an appearance against the Yankees with a hamstring strain. There haven't been any reports of the veteran southpaw participating in any meaningful physical activity since the injury, and according to the timeline that manager Kevin Cash provided Friday, it appears he's made only modest progress at best thus far. Another update on Venters' condition should come at some point later in July.
