Venters (elbow), who posted a 1.20 ERA over 15 games with High-A Charlotte, was promoted to Double-A Montgomery on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Venters is attempting a comeback from three Tommy John surgeries at age 32, having last pitched in the majors in 2012. The veteran southpaw also generated a .176 BAA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over his 15 innings in Charlotte, earning him a bump up another level closer to the big leagues. If Venters acquits himself well with the Biscuits, a move up to Triple-A Durham before the end of the season is not necessarily out of the question.