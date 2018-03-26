Rays' Jonny Venters: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Venters, who fired 6.2 scoreless innings across seven appearances this spring, was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
He did nothing to hurt his cause during the exhibition slate, but ultimately, the numbers game may have been the 33-year-old's undoing. Nevertheless, Venters has spun a rather remarkable comeback story, having overcome three Tommy John surgeries to get back to pitching in game action against major-league bats. He'll presumably start the season at Triple-A Durham, and he'd certainly offer manager Kevin Cash an experienced bullpen option to call up should injuries strike the big club's relief corps.
