Rays' Jonny Venters: Recalled from minors prior to Wednesday's game
Venters was called up from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Venters will return to the big leagues after working his way back from three Tommy John surgeries over the course of the past five years. He has pitched in five games for Durham this season, posting a 1.59 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 5.2 innings of relief.
More News
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Returns to Tampa Bay•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Pitches well in first High-A outing•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Opens year on minor-league DL•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Rejoins Rays on minors pact•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.