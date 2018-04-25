Venters was called up from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Venters will return to the big leagues after working his way back from three Tommy John surgeries over the course of the past five years. He has pitched in five games for Durham this season, posting a 1.59 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 5.2 innings of relief.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories