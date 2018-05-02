Rays' Jonny Venters: Remains perfect on season
Venters fired a perfect eighth inning in a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday while recording a strikeout.
The veteran reliever's comeback from multiple Tommy John surgeries continues to go smoothly, as he's posted three straight scoreless outings to open the season. Venters has now worked a full inning in back-to-back appearances as well, and he's been impressively efficient while notching seven total outs on 22 pitches.
