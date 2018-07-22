Venters (hamstring) was unable to make his scheduled rehab appearance for High-A Charlotte on Saturday due to a rainout, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 34-year-old will thus have to wait at least one more day to continue his minor-league assignment, which got off to a solid start with a scoreless inning on Thursday. Venters was able to throw 12 pitches without setbacks in that outing, and he could see his workload slightly increased whenever he does make his second appearance.