Rays' Jonny Venters: Set for rehab appearance Monday
Venters (hamstring) will pitch in a second rehab contest Monday with High-A Charlotte, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash said that Venters could be back in Tampa Bay following Monday's outing if all goes according to plan. The left-hander was expected to pitch with the High-A club Saturday, but Charlotte's game was postponed due to inclement weather.
