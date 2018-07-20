Venters (hamstring) fired a scoreless inning in High-A Charlotte's loss to Jupiter on Thursday, allowing a walk.

It was the veteran southpaw's first rehab start, and it went off without a hitch by all accounts. Venters threw 12 pitches overall in his one frame, seemingly enough to comfortably ease him back into action. Venters is slated to make multiple rehab appearances at the minor-league level before being deemed ready for activation.

More News
Our Latest Stories