Rays' Jonny Venters: Starts rehab assignment
Venters (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Venters recently tossed a simulated game in Port Charlotte and will embark upon a multi-outing rehab assignment after spending the past four weeks on the DL. If all goes well, he could return to the big leagues at some point next week.
