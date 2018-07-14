Rays' Jonny Venters: Throwing sim game Monday
Venters (hamstring) is expected to throw a simulated game Monday in Port Charlotte and begin his rehab assignment shortly thereafter, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran southpaw hit the disabled list June 24 after exiting a game against the Yankees earlier that day with his hamstring strain. Venters has been making fairly deliberate progress since then, with this latest news confirming he's on the precipice of returning to game action in a minor-league setting.
