Rays' Jonny Venters: Will 'open' Wednesday's game
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Venters would start Wednesday's game against the Nationals and be tasked with recording around 3-to-6 outs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Though Venters will open Wednesday's contest, Ryan Yarbrough will act as the de facto starter and absorb the bulk of the innings in long relief. The starting assignment -- the first of Venter's big-league career -- is nonetheless another milestone for the injury-plagued lefty, who recorded his first win since 2012 and first save since 2011 in May. The 33-year-old maintains a 0.87 ERA and 0.58 WHIP across 10.1 innings in his 14 appearances with the Rays this season.
More News
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Picks up one-out save•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: First big-league win since 2012•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Continues excelling Tuesday•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Remains perfect on season•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: First big-league appearance since 2012•
-
Rays' Jonny Venters: Recalled from minors prior to Wednesday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...