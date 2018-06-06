Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Venters would start Wednesday's game against the Nationals and be tasked with recording around 3-to-6 outs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though Venters will open Wednesday's contest, Ryan Yarbrough will act as the de facto starter and absorb the bulk of the innings in long relief. The starting assignment -- the first of Venter's big-league career -- is nonetheless another milestone for the injury-plagued lefty, who recorded his first win since 2012 and first save since 2011 in May. The 33-year-old maintains a 0.87 ERA and 0.58 WHIP across 10.1 innings in his 14 appearances with the Rays this season.