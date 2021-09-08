Luplow went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 12-7 win over Boston.

The 27-year-old capped off a four-run seventh inning with his 10th blast of the season. Luplow has hit .250 (11-for-44) with three homers, six RBI and 10 runs scored in 17 games since he was traded from Cleveland to Tampa Bay. With Ji-Man Choi expected to return from a hamstring injury Wednesday, Luplow's playing time is likely to get reduced even further, which could see the latter in a bench role for the remainder of the regular season.