Rays' Jose Alvarado: Activated from injured list
Alvarado (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The southpaw returns to the Rays bullpen after being sidelined since July 6. In five rehab appearances, Alvarado recorded an ERA of 2.45 with a 1.09 WHIP. Right-hander Austin Pruitt was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Could join team in current series•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Activation could be imminent•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Solid in first Durham outing•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Moving rehab assignment up•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Perfect frame in first rehab outing•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Beginning rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start