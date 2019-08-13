Alvarado (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The southpaw returns to the Rays bullpen after being sidelined since July 6. In five rehab appearances, Alvarado recorded an ERA of 2.45 with a 1.09 WHIP. Right-hander Austin Pruitt was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

