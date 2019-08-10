Alvarado (oblique), who allowed an earned run on two hits and recorded two strikeouts over an inning in Triple-A Durham's win over Indianapolis on Friday, could be promoted at any time due to the team's pitching needs, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Alvarado's ERA was blemished for the first time in four rehab appearances, but he was otherwise effective while 14 of 21 pitches for strikes. The left-hander has seemingly proven his health after logging 3.1 innings at the minor-league level, and as such, he could be a candidate for activation as early as Saturday.