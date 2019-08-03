Alvarado (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Alvarado has been out since early July with a strained oblique. An exact return timeline has yet to be established, but he could return as soon as next Friday in Seattle if he looks good during his rehab outings. He needs to work on his command as much as working on getting healthy, as he struggled to a 12.54 ERA and a 19.6 percent walk rate over his final 12 outings prior to the injury.

