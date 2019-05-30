Alvarado was charged with a blown save in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks without recording an out.

Alvarado was extremely fortunate to only be charged with the one run considering he exited the game with the bases loaded and nobody out. He entered to start the eighth inning so he may not have been used as the closer Wednesday, but nonetheless takes his second blown save of the year. The 24-year-old has struggled in his last six outings with a 4:7 K:BB and six runs given up over 4.1 innings.