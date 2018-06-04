Alvarado (0-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over one inning in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday. He struck out three.

Asked to protect a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the eighth, Alvarado dug an immediate hole by issuing a leadoff walk to Ryon Healy. A Brad Miller error then allowed Guillermo Heredia to reach and simultaneously sent pinch-runner Andrew Romine to third. A pair of RBI singles by Denard Span and Dee Gordon sandwiched around a Mike Zunino strikeout subsequently gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish, although the 23-year-old southpaw kept the deficit manageable by impressively retiring Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger on punchouts to close out the frame. The stumble resulted in Alvarado being charged with both his second loss and blown save of the season, and it extended the uncertainty surrounding the status of the Rays' closer role following the trade of Alex Colome to the Mariners late last month.