Rays' Jose Alvarado: Blows save opportunity Sunday
Alvarado (0-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over one inning in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday. He struck out three.
Asked to protect a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the eighth, Alvarado dug an immediate hole by issuing a leadoff walk to Ryon Healy. A Brad Miller error then allowed Guillermo Heredia to reach and simultaneously sent pinch-runner Andrew Romine to third. A pair of RBI singles by Denard Span and Dee Gordon sandwiched around a Mike Zunino strikeout subsequently gave the Mariners a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish, although the 23-year-old southpaw kept the deficit manageable by impressively retiring Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger on punchouts to close out the frame. The stumble resulted in Alvarado being charged with both his second loss and blown save of the season, and it extended the uncertainty surrounding the status of the Rays' closer role following the trade of Alex Colome to the Mariners late last month.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Next in line to close?•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Mows them down Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs three-pitch hold Monday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Notches first save Monday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Nabs eighth hold Saturday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Grabs sixth hold despite struggles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...