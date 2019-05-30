Rays' Jose Alvarado: Blows save opportunity
Alvarado was charged with a blown save in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks without recording an out.
Alvarado was extremely fortunate to only be charged the one run considering he exited the game with the bases loaded and nobody out. He entered to start the eighth inning so he may not have been used as the closer Wednesday, but nonetheless takes his second blown save of the year. The 24-year-old has struggled in his last six outings with a 4:7 K:BB and six runs allowed over 4.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.