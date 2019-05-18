Alvarado retired the side in the bottom of the 11th inning to earn his fifth save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one hit and no walks and struck out one in an inning of work.

After blowing his first save chance since April 7 yesterday, Alvarado was given another opportunity and this time was successful, working around a leadoff single from Luke Voit before producing a strikeout and a double play. The Rays still figure to play matchups with their closer, but this will help Alvarado stay a part of the committee. The left-hander has a strong 2.37 ERA and 1.16 on the season along with a 28:9 K:BB.