Alvarado was recalled by the Rays on Friday.

Alvarado takes the vacant roster spot of starter Blake Snell, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move, and likely serves as a temporary promotion. The left-hander owns a 5.89 ERA in 21 relief appearances for Tampa Bay this year and will likely be used exclusively in low-leverage situations.

