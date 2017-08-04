Rays' Jose Alvarado: Brought up by Rays
Alvarado was recalled by the Rays on Friday.
Alvarado takes the vacant roster spot of starter Blake Snell, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move, and likely serves as a temporary promotion. The left-hander owns a 5.89 ERA in 21 relief appearances for Tampa Bay this year and will likely be used exclusively in low-leverage situations.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Unravels in Monday's loss•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Fifth hold of season Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Scoreless one-inning outing Sunday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Solid one-inning outing Monday•
-
Rays' Jose Alvarado: Officially called up to majors•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...