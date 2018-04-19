Alvarado notched his fourth hold in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

The burly southpaw whittled his ERA down to 1.13 with Wednesday's effort, his seventh consecutive scoreless outing. Alvarado has actually been a much steadier presence than closer Alex Colome thus far, but the latter remains in the ninth-inning role for the time being. However, Alvarado's high 90s fastball certainly affords him the necessary firepower to handle closing work if called upon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories