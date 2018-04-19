Rays' Jose Alvarado: Clean eighth in Wednesday's win
Alvarado notched his fourth hold in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.
The burly southpaw whittled his ERA down to 1.13 with Wednesday's effort, his seventh consecutive scoreless outing. Alvarado has actually been a much steadier presence than closer Alex Colome thus far, but the latter remains in the ninth-inning role for the time being. However, Alvarado's high 90s fastball certainly affords him the necessary firepower to handle closing work if called upon.
