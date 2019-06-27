Rays' Jose Alvarado: Closing in on return
Alvarado (personal) threw bullpen sessions Monday and Tuesday and could be activated for the Rays' upcoming homestand, which begins Friday and runs until the All-Star break, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Alvarado's progression to throwing bullpens on back-to-back days is a significant step towards his return. The 24-year-old seems unlikely to rejoin the team for the start of the homestand this weekend since he has yet to face live hitters, but a return sometime next week certainly appears attainable.
