Alvarado (personal) threw bullpen sessions Monday and Tuesday and could be activated for the Rays' upcoming homestand, which begins Friday and runs until the All-Star break, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Alvarado's progression to throwing bullpens on back-to-back days is a significant step towards his return. The 24-year-old seems unlikely to rejoin the team for the start of the homestand this weekend since he has yet to face live hitters, but a return sometime next week certainly appears attainable.