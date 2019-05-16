Alvarado, who notched his fifth hold in a win over the Marlins on Wednesday with 1.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded a strikeout, owns four saves, a 1.04 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP over 17.1 innings.

The hard-throwing 23-year-old is currently working on a six-appearance scoreless streak. Alvarado has allowed only two earned runs all season, which came in back-to-back appearances on April 20 and 21 against the Red Sox. Alvarado also boasts a 26:8 K:BB, leading to an eye-popping 13.5 K/9. The only drawback for fantasy owners has been manager Kevin Cash's approach to the closer role, one that's seen Alvarado split ninth-inning duties and save opportunities primarily with Diego Castillo (five saves).