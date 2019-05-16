Rays' Jose Alvarado: Continues dominating
Alvarado, who notched his fifth hold in a win over the Marlins on Wednesday with 1.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded a strikeout, owns four saves, a 1.04 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP over 17.1 innings.
The hard-throwing 23-year-old is currently working on a six-appearance scoreless streak. Alvarado has allowed only two earned runs all season, which came in back-to-back appearances on April 20 and 21 against the Red Sox. Alvarado also boasts a 26:8 K:BB, leading to an eye-popping 13.5 K/9. The only drawback for fantasy owners has been manager Kevin Cash's approach to the closer role, one that's seen Alvarado split ninth-inning duties and save opportunities primarily with Diego Castillo (five saves).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...