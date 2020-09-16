Alvarado (shoulder) threw again at Tropicana Field on Monday and could face live hitters sometime this week after manager Kevin Cash described the southpaw as "making really good progress", Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The big left-hander will first likely utilize at least one bullpen session as a bridge to facing some of his teammates, but the fact he's set to possibly take multiple steps forward in his recovery in coming days is certainly noteworthy. If he continues without setbacks, Alvarado could be a factor for the Rays in a potential postseason run.