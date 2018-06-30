Alvarado recorded the final out to pick up his second save Friday against Houston.

The Rays went to the lefty Alvarado to turn around switch hitter Marwin Gonzalez. The substitution worked, as Gonzalez grounded into a fielder's choice on the first pitch to end the game. Expect Sergio Romo to continue to get the bulk of save opportunities in Tampa Bay, but the Rays are obviously not shy to play the percentages in the ninth inning.