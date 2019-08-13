Alvarado (oblique) could join the Rays during their current series against the Padres that lasts through Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-handed reliever has logged five rehab appearances and posted a solid 2.45 ERA and .154 BAA across 3.2 innings. Alvarado has also been better on the control front -- something the Rays wanted him to work on during his time in the minors --issuing just a pair of walks. A spot for Alvarado could be cleared by the placement of Tommy Pham (hand) on the injured list, a move that's reportedly being considered as of late Monday night.