Rays' Jose Alvarado: Could join team in current series
Alvarado (oblique) could join the Rays during their current series against the Padres that lasts through Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The left-handed reliever has logged five rehab appearances and posted a solid 2.45 ERA and .154 BAA across 3.2 innings. Alvarado has also been better on the control front -- something the Rays wanted him to work on during his time in the minors --issuing just a pair of walks. A spot for Alvarado could be cleared by the placement of Tommy Pham (hand) on the injured list, a move that's reportedly being considered as of late Monday night.
