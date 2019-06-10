Alvarado (personal) could rejoin the Rays later in the week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alvarado has been away from the team since June 2 while tending to a personal matter in his native Venezuela. While the team was originally hoping to have the southpaw back Monday or Tuesday, it now sounds like he's trending towards returning during the team's upcoming four-game series against the Angels, which begins Thursday.