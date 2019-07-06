Alvarado left Saturday's game against the Yankees with a strained oblique, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

It's not yet clear if the injury is serious enough to require a trip to the injured list, but it would be a surprise if Alvarado didn't at least rest until after the All-Star break. He's allowed nine of 12 batters to reach base over his last two outings, possibly as a result of the injury.

